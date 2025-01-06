Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,364 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,464. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

