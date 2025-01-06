Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 862 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 60,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Walmart by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 27,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 8,961 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,252,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,802,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $96.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,689,601.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,116 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

