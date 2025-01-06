Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 602.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 12.3 %

MU traded up $11.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,450,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092,410. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.61.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

