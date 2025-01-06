Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 30,643 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,643 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.20. 1,991,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.40.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.