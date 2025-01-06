Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,007,000 after acquiring an additional 870,858 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,726,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,772,000 after buying an additional 660,882 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,261,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,420,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,578. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.10.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

