Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NYSE:NOG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.74. 250,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,581. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $753.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.23 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

