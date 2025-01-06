Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 25,351 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,351 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 4.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,882 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,232,000.

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,463,937. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

