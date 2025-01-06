Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 2.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after acquiring an additional 171,297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,389,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,905,000.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.68. 392,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,126. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

