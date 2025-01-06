Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $8.38 Million Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 130.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,797 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,686 shares during the period. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF makes up about 2.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

AIQ traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.59. 406,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.88 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

