Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5,742.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,058 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.55. 22,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

