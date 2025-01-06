Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,564 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up about 2.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,689,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,737,000 after buying an additional 697,127 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,489,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,902,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.47. 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

