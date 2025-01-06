Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,125 shares during the period. Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF comprises 2.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.09% of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of NYSEARCA NUKZ traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.48. 123,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.00. Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $47.95.
