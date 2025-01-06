Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,262,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,927,287. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.52 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.