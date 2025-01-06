Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,816,898,000 after buying an additional 83,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after buying an additional 240,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $10.41 on Monday, hitting $471.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $602.00 to $543.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

