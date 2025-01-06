UiPath Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 34,025 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 20,597 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PATH traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $14.35. 8,273,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,010. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

