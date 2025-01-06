UiPath Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 34,025 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 20,597 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UiPath

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Up 8.1 %

PATH traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $14.35. 8,273,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,010. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

