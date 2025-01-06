Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 28,262 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,262 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.66. 15,113,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,752,854. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

