Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 2.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 57.7% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.83. 739,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,453. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.88 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 118.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.