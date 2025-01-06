Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 6th (AA, AAP, ACDC, AIRS, ALAB, AMBP, AMZN, ARDT, ATR, AVAH)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 6th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.60. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $250.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $21.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $5.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $258.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $238.00 to $220.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $56.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $161.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $95.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $103.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $107.00 to $101.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $124.00 to $128.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $195.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $420.00 to $390.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $112.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $425.00 to $415.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $129.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $50.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $380.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $5.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $226.00 to $246.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $50.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $167.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $520.00 to $480.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $155.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $78.00 to $74.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $325.00 to $300.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $299.00 to $311.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $71.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $430.00 to $390.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $24.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $260.00 to $290.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $161.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $71.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $135.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $20.00 to $18.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $163.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $675.00 to $715.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $640.00 to $680.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $345.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $370.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $132.00 to $149.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $470.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $27.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Argus from $840.00 to $1,040.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $7.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $125.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $42.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $32.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) had its price target trimmed by D. Boral Capital from $5.50 to $5.00. D. Boral Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $252.00 to $282.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $133.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $123.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $32.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $94.00 to $101.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $145.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $19.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $125.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $270.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $175.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $44.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $259.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $411.00 to $492.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $394.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $625.00 to $610.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $46.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $247.00 to $220.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $33.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

