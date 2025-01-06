Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 6th (AA, AAP, ACDC, AIRS, ALAB, AMBP, AMZN, ARDT, ATR, AVAH)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 6th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.60. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $250.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $21.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $5.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $258.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $238.00 to $220.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $56.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $161.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $95.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $103.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $107.00 to $101.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $124.00 to $128.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $195.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $420.00 to $390.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $112.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $425.00 to $415.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $129.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $50.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $380.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $5.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $226.00 to $246.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $50.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $167.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $520.00 to $480.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $155.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $78.00 to $74.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $325.00 to $300.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $299.00 to $311.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $71.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $430.00 to $390.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $24.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $260.00 to $290.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $161.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $71.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $135.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $20.00 to $18.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $163.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $675.00 to $715.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $640.00 to $680.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $345.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $370.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $132.00 to $149.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $470.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $27.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Argus from $840.00 to $1,040.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $7.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $125.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $42.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $32.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) had its price target trimmed by D. Boral Capital from $5.50 to $5.00. D. Boral Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $252.00 to $282.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $133.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $123.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $32.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $94.00 to $101.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $145.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $19.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $125.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $270.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $175.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $44.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $259.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $411.00 to $492.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $394.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $625.00 to $610.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $46.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $247.00 to $220.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $33.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.