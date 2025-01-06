Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,309. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.55 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.