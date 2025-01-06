Analysts’ Downgrades for January 6th (ABBNY, AMG, AMKR, AMP, APPF, ATR, BL, CAE, CBOE, CME)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 6th:

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $191.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $193.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $570.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $580.00.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $265.00 price target on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $173.00 target price on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $184.00 target price on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $250.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $255.00.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Guggenheim currently has $247.00 target price on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $101.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $290.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $352.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $139.00 target price on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $24.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $317.00 price target on the stock.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $234.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $284.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $240.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $255.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $220.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $240.00.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

