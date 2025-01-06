Head-To-Head Survey: Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM) & Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Connectm Technology Solutions and Brookfield Business Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 5 1 3.17

Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 36.70%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than Connectm Technology Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and Brookfield Business Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55% Brookfield Business Partners 11.77% 30.68% 6.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and Brookfield Business Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million 1.31 -$14.94 million N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners $46.60 billion 0.04 $482.00 million $8.10 2.84

Brookfield Business Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats Connectm Technology Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

