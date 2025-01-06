Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 153.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 1,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,338,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,526,000 after purchasing an additional 676,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.08. 1,040,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.