Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $7.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,073,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.