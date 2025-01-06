Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,061.04.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,600. This trade represents a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total value of $314,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,968,892.65. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.3 %

NOW traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,077.43. The stock had a trading volume of 342,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,053.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $913.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,157.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

