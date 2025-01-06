T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $219.11, but opened at $213.45. T-Mobile US shares last traded at $211.28, with a volume of 523,839 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $244.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.11.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 40.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,969 shares of company stock valued at $46,656,527 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,961,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

