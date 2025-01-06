Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $18.54. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 26,124,376 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,954,893.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,582,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,971.36. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,188,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,456. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,955,125 shares of company stock worth $5,489,354. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 166.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

