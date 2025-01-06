Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.01. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 368,587 shares.

KC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 383.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 255,795 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 90.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 81,751 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

