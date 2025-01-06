Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 6th (ADCT, ALEX, ALMS, AXSM, CELH, CME, CVE, EOG, EQT, GENI)

Jan 6th, 2025

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 6th:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $610.00 target price on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $650.00 price target on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

