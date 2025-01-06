Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.23. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 3,992,368 shares trading hands.

RZLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.08% of Rezolve AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

