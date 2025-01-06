ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.39. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 448,697 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 492,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,875,135.25. This trade represents a 4.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $895,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

