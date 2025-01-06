iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 59,085 shares.The stock last traded at $80.98 and had previously closed at $81.14.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. The firm has a market cap of $690.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,517,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 135,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

