WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 441,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 324,169 shares.The stock last traded at $44.09 and had previously closed at $43.60.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 29.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 509,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 117,313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 154.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

