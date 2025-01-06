Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $27.16. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 28,746 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Marc Semigran sold 29,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $882,060.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,398.04. This trade represents a 81.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800.31. This represents a 87.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 74.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after buying an additional 1,951,220 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,731,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after buying an additional 427,500 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,267,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.