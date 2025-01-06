Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 139,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 129,962 shares.The stock last traded at $21.35 and had previously closed at $21.29.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 889.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

