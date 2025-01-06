Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 139,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 129,962 shares.The stock last traded at $21.35 and had previously closed at $21.29.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.