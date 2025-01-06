Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 993 shares.The stock last traded at $86.55 and had previously closed at $83.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

