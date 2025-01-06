Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,468,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 3,821,303 shares.The stock last traded at $27.97 and had previously closed at $27.57.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.