CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 24,995 shares.The stock last traded at $77.34 and had previously closed at $76.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

CVR Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other CVR Partners news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.92 per share, with a total value of $69,001.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 169,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,710,477.68. This trade represents a 0.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 88,647 shares of company stock worth $6,329,766 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

