iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 790,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,067,677 shares.The stock last traded at $48.13 and had previously closed at $46.84.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,470,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,999,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,482,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 457.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,916 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 231.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 70,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

