iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 193,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 303,344 shares.The stock last traded at $22.19 and had previously closed at $21.95.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSG. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,469.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 81.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.