Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 119,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 146,050 shares.The stock last traded at $3.67 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.50 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Aris Mining by 144.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,932,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 192.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 6.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,503,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Mining by 44.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 435,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Aris Mining by 60.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 203,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

