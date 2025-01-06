Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 565,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 965,867 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $7.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Himax Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 800,684 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,817,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1,104.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 580,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 532,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,665,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Himax Technologies by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 296,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 226,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.