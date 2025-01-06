Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 140,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 442,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.51). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $95,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 142.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

