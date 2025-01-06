Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Up 8.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Olaplex traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 379,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 856,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OLPX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

In other Olaplex news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 25,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $44,225.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 266,721 shares in the company, valued at $469,428.96. The trade was a 10.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Olaplex by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 942,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 212,129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 39,698 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Olaplex by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,501,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Olaplex had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.