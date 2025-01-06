Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,588,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 21,758,871 shares.The stock last traded at $38.17 and had previously closed at $33.33.

Several brokerages have commented on SMCI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.3% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

