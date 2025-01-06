GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.98. 340,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 742,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.74.
In other GigaCloud Technology news, CTO Xin Wan sold 68,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,398,167.91. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,932.09. The trade was a 97.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marshall Bernes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,500. The trade was a 12.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,811,979 shares of company stock valued at $61,233,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
