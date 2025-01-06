MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 87,468 shares.The stock last traded at $59.03 and had previously closed at $58.07.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

