TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 7.8% – Time to Buy?

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)'s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $74.50. Approximately 538,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,074,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.09.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W raised TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 2.12.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,158.60. This trade represents a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,459 shares of company stock worth $1,802,244 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

