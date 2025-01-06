Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 342,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 599,397 shares.The stock last traded at $33.25 and had previously closed at $32.19.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partners cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 210,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $216,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $13,922,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
