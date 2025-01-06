Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Time to Buy?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.13 and last traded at $88.41. 73,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 152,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Camtek Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 5.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

