Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 320,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 586,288 shares.The stock last traded at $7.33 and had previously closed at $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADPT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.