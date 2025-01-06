Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 320,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 586,288 shares.The stock last traded at $7.33 and had previously closed at $7.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on ADPT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
